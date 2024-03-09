Combermere Abbey bluebell walks and house tours return

Combermere Abbey is opening up to run its popular Bluebell Walks and guided tours in 2024.

Visitors can explore Combermere by booking onto a tour of the house or a late spring trip to see the bluebells in its ancient woodlands.

The dog-friendly Bluebell Walks have become a tradition, and will run across three Sundays this year on 21st April, 28th April and 12th May at 10am and 1pm.

Tickets must be purchased in advance on the Combermere Abbey website, as only pre-bookings are accepted.

Parking and refreshments will be available at the Old Piggery Café on the edge of the estate.

Combermere Abbey will also see the return this year of its tours for history fanatics on Thursday 21st March, Thursday 4th April and Thursday 16th May.

This includes a private showing of the abbey and an afternoon tea with its owner Sarah Callander Beckett.

Group tours are accommodated and special interest tours are welcome.

Up to 20 persons can book a private tour with refreshments. These are open from March to the end of October by special arrangement.

Bookings should be made online via the Combermere Abbey website in advance.

For regular updates on the Woodland Walks and Combermere Abbey tours, you can head to Facebook, Instagram or its website.