Cooper Buckley beat Willaston White Star to go top

Cooper Buckley beat Willaston White Star 2-4 to move to the top of the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.
Cooper Buckley led 1-3 at half-time, with the White Star goal coming from Joel Hind.
Star staged something of a comeback in the second half and a Dylan Wynberg strike made it 2-3.
But a late goal sealed the win for the visitors, whose goalscorers were Blake Robinson (2), Curtis Sinnott and Luke Gillan.
Sandbach Town and Betley contested an evenly matched game on a difficult playing surface at Wheelock.
The home side missed a first half penalty kick, which proved to be costly as a late goal from Jonathan Hancock proved to be the winner.
In Division One, the game between Raven Salvador and Princes Feathers had to be abandoned after 25 minutes when a Raven Salvador player broke his ankle, and an ambulance was called for. The score at the time was 1-1.
Both semi-finals of the Crewe FA Sunday Cup were played, and the final will be an all Winsford affair between George & Dragon and Winsford Over.
George & Dragon beat First Division White Horse 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Ben Brown and a Robbie Hatton goal.
The game between Winsford Over and Nantwich Pirates was switched to the Barony due to the ongoing issues with changing rooms at Knights Grange, and on a cold and damp morning the change would have been appreciated by the players.
A well-contested game was eventually won by 2-1 by Winsford Over after the teams were level 1-1 at half time.
Will Oakes converted a penalty kick for the Pirates, with the Winsford Over goals coming from Tom Stanton, who is having an excellent season, and Ben Curbishley.
