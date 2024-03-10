12 hours ago
Nantwich Town Women make it lucky 13 in commanding win
2 days ago
Armed police carry out dramatic raid on Nantwich house
2 days ago
Cheshire East SEND deficit “threatens existence of council” says councillor
3 days ago
Olympian Alice Kinsella to run session at Crewe & Nantwich Gymnastics Club
3 days ago
Police target illegal car meets near Shavington bypass
banner-advert
banner-advert

Cooper Buckley beat Willaston White Star to go top

in Football / Sport March 10, 2024
Raven beat Dishers - Lions v George & dragon - Cup - Sunday league football - weather

Cooper Buckley beat Willaston White Star 2-4 to move to the top of the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.

Cooper Buckley led 1-3 at half-time, with the White Star goal coming from Joel Hind.

Star staged something of a comeback in the second half and a Dylan Wynberg strike made it 2-3.

But a late goal sealed the win for the visitors, whose goalscorers were Blake Robinson (2), Curtis Sinnott and Luke Gillan.

Sandbach Town and Betley contested an evenly matched game on a difficult playing surface at Wheelock.

The home side missed a first half penalty kick, which proved to be costly as a late goal from Jonathan Hancock proved to be the winner.

In Division One, the game between Raven Salvador and Princes Feathers had to be abandoned after 25 minutes when a Raven Salvador player broke his ankle, and an ambulance was called for. The score at the time was 1-1.

Both semi-finals of the Crewe FA Sunday Cup were played, and the final will be an all Winsford affair between George & Dragon and Winsford Over.

George & Dragon beat First Division White Horse 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Ben Brown and a Robbie Hatton goal.

The game between Winsford Over and Nantwich Pirates was switched to the Barony due to the ongoing issues with changing rooms at Knights Grange, and on a cold and damp morning the change would have been appreciated by the players.

A well-contested game was eventually won by 2-1 by Winsford Over after the teams were level 1-1 at half time.

Will Oakes converted a penalty kick for the Pirates, with the Winsford Over goals coming from Tom Stanton, who is having an excellent season, and Ben Curbishley.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.