Nantwich Town Women make it lucky 13 in commanding win

Nantwich Town Women hammered Macclesfield Town Ladies FC 13-1 in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup at the Swansway Stadium, writes Jonathan White.
The Dabbers dominated play from the first whistle, keeping up their brilliant recent form.
However, Macclesfield Town Ladies FC never gave up and kept pushing until the final minutes.
Poppy Smith bagged four goals, while Meg Rowley and Keane Harrison also netted hat-tricks
Other scorers were Abbie Heywood, player of the match Jade Buckley-Ratcliff and Hattie Bourne.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town FC Women, said: “To reach both the County Cup and League Cup semi finals is a huge achievement for us, having never progressed this far in either competition in previous years.
“The girls were tremendous, it was important not to be complacent and to do their jobs and stick at what we asked of them and they were faultless.
“I think most would agree that the progress made over the last six months with the team has given us a real platform now to kick on, six wins in a row, unbeaten in nine, I wouldn’t imagine many teams will want to come up against us in this form.
“We’re not there to simply make up the numbers, we’re determined to progress into both finals and we’ll work even harder now over the next few weeks to prepare for these two massive games.
“The support we’ve had this year playing in the stadium has been amazing and the girls thrive off it, so thank you to those who came and braved the cold to support us.
Next fixture: Sunday 17th March (2pm KO), Nantwich Town FC Women vs AFC Crewe (League) at the Swansway Stadium.
(Images by Peter Robinson)
