Drivers injured in two-vehicle road crash at Tarporley

in Alpraham & Tarporley / Incident / News March 11, 2024
crash - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

Drivers were injured after two vehicles crashed on the busy A51 Nantwich Road in Tarporley today.

The incident happened at around 8.30am, and fire crews were called to free one of the drivers from the wreckage.

Cheshire Fire Service say two fire engines from Tarporley and Nantwich attended along with police and paramedics.

The road was closed for a some time, leading to long queues during peak hour this morning.

Cheshire Fire said: “A two-vehicle road traffic collision was attended by crews.

“One casualty was released by firefighters and handed over to the care of paramedics.”

