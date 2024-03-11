How to choose the right family car for your budget

Choosing the right family car involves careful thought. Your lifestyle needs, budget constraints and long-term financial goals play important roles in your decision.

If you have young children, it’s also worth thinking about how their needs might change as they grow up.

Whether you’ll be driving through the town centre or on country lanes, it’s still important to choose a vehicle that aligns with your budgets, priorities, and goals.

In this article, we’ve explained how to choose a car that keeps your money in order too.

3 top tips for choosing a family car in 2024

1. Know how much you can afford

Setting a realistic budget is key. Purchase price might be the most pressing cost commitment, but it’s important to look at the bigger picture and think about long-term cost implications too.

Running car involves multiple consequential costs. Insurance premiums are a legal requirement, and you’ll need to pay for annual policies either in monthly instalments or one lump sum.

It’s never worth trying your luck without cover since driving without insurance could land you with a penalty of £300 and six points on your licence.

Vehicle maintenance and repairs is an important commitment to think about. You should expect to book a service annually, keeping your car in good working order to help it pass each MOT test.

Knowing how much you can afford, both now and in two or three years’ time, will help you to choose a car that aligns with your spending ability.

2. Consider fuel efficiency and long-term savings

Once you’ve purchased your car, smaller ways to save could add up and make an impressive difference over time.

With fuel prices set to rise again, fuel economy and environmental concerns should be on your list of priorities.

It’s worth looking at fuel-efficient vehicles like electric cars, hybrids, and compact SUVs. Compared to conventional models, these could offer significant savings on expenses over time.

Keeping your carbon footprint as low as possible not only helps the planet but could cost you less too, especially if you’re driving through Ultra Low Emission Zones regularly.

If your new car isn’t the only one on your driveway, opting for multi car insurance could save you more on motoring.

Wherever possible, sharing your car is the best way to reduce costs and keep your environmental impact lower.

3. Think about size and practicality

Lastly, don’t forget that family cars need to be about much more than speed, power and aesthetics.

Comfort, size and features make all the difference when it comes to choosing a car that meets the needs of you, your children, your pets, and your belongings too!

Adequate size and space not only ensure everybody’s comfort on the road but helps to accommodate the luggage and equipment that travels with you.

Think about details including leg room, head room, useful storage compartments and adjustable seating too.

Folding seats could extend storage for road trips, while additional seating is must for families of four or more.

If you have babies or toddlers, you might want to prioritise safety features and easy-clean interior materials.

(Pic under creative commons licence by Paul Harrop)