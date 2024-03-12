Shavington Drama Group nominated for regional award

Shavington Drama Group have been nominated for a North West All-District Drama Award for their production of ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’, writes Jonathan White.

The group performed the play at the Players Theatre in Nantwich last July.

The National Operatic and Dramatic Association’s (NODA) All-District Drama Award celebrates the wealth of talent shown in plays performed across the North West.

Shavington’s ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’ was reviewed by a NODA adjudicator who attended a performance at the venue, then wrote a review including staging, performance, and direction.

It is one of the most famous and well-loved of all of the Sherlock Holmes stories by Arthur Conan Doyle.

The story was adapted for stage by Catherine O’Reilly and Tim Churchill, and was directed by Deborah Cornock.

The All-District Drama Award winner and runner-up will be announced at the NODA North West Gala Night at the Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom in Blackpool on Sunday May 5 2024.

A representative from Shavington Drama Group said: “We are delighted to have been nominated for this award.

“The nomination is made even more special as the drama group only became a member of NODA last year.”

NODA is the national body that represents amateur theatre. Any amateur theatre society can become a member of NODA.

It was founded in 1899 “to protect and advance the interests of operatic and dramatic art, and of societies engaged therein”.

Shavington Drama Group were founded in 1989 and since then the group has gone from strength to strength.

They are a friendly social group who are always looking for new people to join on and off stage.

For further information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/shavingtondramagroup