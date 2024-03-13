Digital nomad visa in Portugal: The best choice for freelancers

Today, some people are called digital nomads; they travel the world and earn money online.

This lifestyle is trendy, giving you more freedom of action, allowing you to divide your time wisely between work and personal life, and reducing your expenses.

According to Vladlena Baranova, a specialist in Immigrant Invest, the best destination for digital nomads today is Portugal.

This country has welcomed about 40,000 digital workers from all over the world in recent years.

What is Digital Nomad Visa

A Digital Nomad Visa is a national visa issued to a foreigner to move to Portugal with the right to obtain a residence permit.

It is an excellent option for freelancers and those working remotely online. The visa is issued for four months.

This time is enough for the digital nomad to enter the country and apply for a residence permit from the Migration Service of Portugal.

The above visa has two variants: short-term and resident.

The first allows its holder to live and work in the country for no more than a year. You cannot extend it.

The second is long-term and can be extended. A foreigner can obtain a residence permit under certain conditions and subsequently become a citizen of the country.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

To join the visa waiting list and participate in the Portugal Golden Visa program, you must meet the following conditions:

● be of legal age

● have no criminal record and no entry bans in Portugal and EU countries

● not have any visa restrictions in the EU

● be a citizen of any country other than EU and Eurozone countries

● prove your employment with a foreign company (provide an employment contract or service contract)

● have work experience of at least 90 days in the specified field

● have a monthly income of €3040 or more

● prove the presence of own or rented housing in Portugal (the lease period should be at least 12 months)

● be in Portugal for at least 183 days per year

A spouse who is legally married, minor children or entirely dependent children under the age of 30, and parents of the principal applicant and his spouse up to age 65 may obtain a visa with the principal applicant.

You can apply for a Portugal digital nomad visa at a Portuguese consulate, embassy, or SEF immigration agency office in Portuguese territory.

It is necessary to complete the following steps:

● download the application form on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and fill it out

● collect all the required documents, translate, and notarize them

● make an appointment at a diplomatic mission or SEF office

● pay all administrative fees

● come to the embassy for an appointment and have an interview for a visa

● wait for the application processing (from 1.5 to 7 weeks)

● receive notification of the decision

In case of a positive outcome, the applicant should arrive in Portugal within the time frame indicated in the visa received.

If there is no Portuguese consulate in the applicant’s country, it is possible to apply for a visa through the SEF office, visa centre or Portuguese embassy in a neighbouring country.

In some cases, the diplomatic missions authorize the application via the Internet, or by email.

Financial Requirements and Tax Implications

You can count on a Portugal freelancer visa if your monthly earnings are 4 or more times the minimum guaranteed salary/ RMMG.

You will also need to demonstrate income for the last three months.

Foreigners who become tax residents of Portugal for the first time get a reduced rate of taxation (NRH).

They will pay 20% less income tax for 10 years. You should get a taxpayer identification number to take advantage of this offer.

However, the Portuguese government announced the abolition of NRH in 2024.

Nevertheless, if the registration of the NRH will be in early 2024, the regime will remain, which means that it is still possible to “jump in the last carriage” and get favorable tax conditions.

Key Advantages of Portugal Digital Nomad Visa

Today, the Portugal visa for remote workers not only opens up new opportunities for its owner but also provides several advantages:

● comfortable living conditions, such as excellent ecology, mild climate, and picturesque panoramas

● visa-free regime with EU countries – up to 90 days every six months

● the ability to quickly get to any European country by different means of transportation

● developed infrastructure for efficient remote work

● high level of medicine and education

● receiving favorable tax conditions

● relatively low cost of living compared to other EU countries

● Portugal is among the ten safest countries in the world

● obtaining residence permit for all members of the applicant’s family

● second citizenship after 5 years of residence in the country

Despite the apparent simplicity of obtaining Portugal digital nomad, the procedure requires compliance with all conditions and a comprehensive approach.

Conclusion

If you are eligible to work in the digital sector and wish to change countries, consider a European country.

In particular, the benefits of living in Portugal. Getting a Digital Nomad Visa and moving will open new horizons for you.

Moreover, if you contact the professionals of a specialized agency when preparing the application and a package of documents, you can already obtain a residence permit in Portugal in the near future.

This issue is disclosed in detail on the site immigrantinvest.com

It would help if you did not miss the opportunity to improve your life.

(pic by Rawpixel – free to use licence)