Young Crewe & Nantwich athletes earn cross country success

in Other sports / Sport March 13, 2024
Crewe & Nantwich athletes in cross country championships

Crewe and Nantwich Athletics Club athletes enjoyed success at a recent cross country championships event.

Five of the club’s athletes qualified for the UK Counties Athletic Union Inter Counties Cross Country Championships in Wollaton Park, Nottingham, on Saturday (March 9).

They included Charlie Smith, age 12, who ran in the U13 boys race. Charlie attends Sandbach Boys School.

Also competing was Sofia Preece, age 15, in the U17s women. Sofia is a pupil at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School.

Daisie Tate, age 11, and Bethany Hall, age 12, both ran in the U13 girls race, and both attend Shavington Academy.

Brine Leas pupil from Nantwich Sofiya Hare, age 12, also qualified to run in the U13s girls race, but was ill on the day and had to withdraw.

A Crewe & Nantwich AC spokesperson said: “It was a great experience for all to run with the best qualifiers from each county in the country running.”

(Pic: left to right, Charlie, Sofia, Daisie and Bethany)

