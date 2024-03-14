4 hours ago
Nantwich man, 31, charged after police drugs raid
13 hours ago
Nantwich councillor’s bid for Vapes ban backed by health chief
24 hours ago
South Cheshire dog owner guilty leaving French bulldog to starve
1 day ago
New Leighton Hospital campus takes big step forward
3 days ago
Nantwich salon backs cancer survivor’s bid to win Ms Great Britain crown
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich man, 31, charged after police drugs raid

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News March 14, 2024
pedestrian - justice court gavel - free to use https___pxhere.com_en_photo_839873

A Nantwich man had been charged with drugs offences following a police raid at a house in the town.

Detectives issued a warrant in Nantwich at around 5am yesterday (March 13) and raided an address on London Road.

Police say a number of items were recovered from the property and a man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Todd Willett has since been charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis) and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis).

The 31-year-old of London Road, Nantwich, appeared at Chester Magistrates Court today Thursday 14 March where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

He has been released on conditional bail and is set to be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Monday 22 April.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.