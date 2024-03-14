Nantwich man, 31, charged after police drugs raid

A Nantwich man had been charged with drugs offences following a police raid at a house in the town.

Detectives issued a warrant in Nantwich at around 5am yesterday (March 13) and raided an address on London Road.

Police say a number of items were recovered from the property and a man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Todd Willett has since been charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis) and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis).

The 31-year-old of London Road, Nantwich, appeared at Chester Magistrates Court today Thursday 14 March where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

He has been released on conditional bail and is set to be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Monday 22 April.