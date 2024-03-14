15 hours ago
Nantwich man, 31, charged after police drugs raid
23 hours ago
Nantwich councillor’s bid for Vapes ban backed by health chief
1 day ago
South Cheshire dog owner guilty leaving French bulldog to starve
1 day ago
New Leighton Hospital campus takes big step forward
3 days ago
Nantwich salon backs cancer survivor’s bid to win Ms Great Britain crown
banner-advert
banner-advert

Two South Cheshire marinas join new Cruise Moor scheme

in Business March 14, 2024
Aerial view of OverWater Marina with Audlem in the background - music festivals

Two independent marinas near Nantwich are among five to launch a “Cruise Moor” scheme.

Overwater Marina and Aqueduct Marina are part of the new scheme launched at the Boatlife Show at Birmingham NEC.

It sees five independent family-run marinas collaborating to offer inland waterway boaters a chance to enjoy discounted visitor moorings at participating marinas – and is already proving popular with Overwater’s moorers.

Janet and Angus Maughan, owners of Overwater Marina, said: “Many of the corporate owned marinas are able to offer discounted moorings across their sites.

“So we are very excited to be part of the new Cruise Moor scheme and be able to give our moorers the opportunity of visiting each of the participating marinas for up to two weeks with a fabulous 20% discount.”

The other three marinas in the scheme are Droitwich Spa Marina (Droitwich Junction Canal), Dunchurch Pools Marina (North Oxford Canal), and White Mills Marina (River Nene).

It is hoped it will get boaters get out onto the waterways network safe in the knowledge they can use the facilities at other high quality independent marinas.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.