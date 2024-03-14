Two South Cheshire marinas join new Cruise Moor scheme

Two independent marinas near Nantwich are among five to launch a “Cruise Moor” scheme.

Overwater Marina and Aqueduct Marina are part of the new scheme launched at the Boatlife Show at Birmingham NEC.

It sees five independent family-run marinas collaborating to offer inland waterway boaters a chance to enjoy discounted visitor moorings at participating marinas – and is already proving popular with Overwater’s moorers.

Janet and Angus Maughan, owners of Overwater Marina, said: “Many of the corporate owned marinas are able to offer discounted moorings across their sites.

“So we are very excited to be part of the new Cruise Moor scheme and be able to give our moorers the opportunity of visiting each of the participating marinas for up to two weeks with a fabulous 20% discount.”

The other three marinas in the scheme are Droitwich Spa Marina (Droitwich Junction Canal), Dunchurch Pools Marina (North Oxford Canal), and White Mills Marina (River Nene).

It is hoped it will get boaters get out onto the waterways network safe in the knowledge they can use the facilities at other high quality independent marinas.