Driver injured as car ploughs into tree near Reaseheath

in Human Interest / Incident / News March 15, 2024
driver - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

A driver was taken to hospital after their car careered off the road and crashed into a tree at Worleston near Nantwich.

The accident happened just after 11.30am today and involved a grey Nissan car on Main Road, close to Rookery Hall Hotel.

Fire crews were sent to the scene to help cut the driver from the wreckage.

The road was closed for a short tinme.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 11.36am on Friday 15 March police were called to reports of a collision on Main Road, Worleston.

“Officers attended and found that a grey Nissan had collided with a tree.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries but the driver has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.”

