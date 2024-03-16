LETTER: Join Lymphoma Action at Regional Lymphoma Days

Dear Editor,

Lymphoma Action are hosting three Regional Lymphoma Days in May and June to provide information and support to people affected by lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Readers might be interested in this opportunity to hear from lymphoma experts and meet others with similar experiences of the condition.

We will be joined by medical professionals who will talk about new and upcoming lymphoma treatments, ways to manage symptoms of the condition and the importance of diet and exercise when living with lymphoma.

Our informative and interactive days also provide the opportunity to hear from volunteers who will share their personal experiences of lymphoma, and to connect and share experiences with others.

Anyone affected by the condition is welcome to attend, whether they have received a diagnosis themselves or are a family member, friend or carer of someone living with lymphoma.

Our Regional Lymphoma Days will be held in Newcastle on Friday 17 May, Bristol on Friday 7 June and Milton Keynes on Friday 21 June.

Tickets cost £20 per person (including lunch and refreshments) and prior booking is essential.

For further information, or to book your place, please visit: https://lymphoma-action.org.uk/regional-lymphoma-days