Rock ‘n roll author Suzan Holder will be appearing in Nantwich to help launch this year’s Jazz Festival.

TV presenter Suzan, wife of Slade star Noddy, has written two romantic comedies with a musical theme, one featuring a Beatles fan and the other involving a mystery about Elvis Presley.

She will be entertaining book lovers and music fans at Nantwich Bookshop on Thursday March 28 from 6pm as the annual Jazz Festival gets underway.

Her stories feature how her hair-raising real-life adventures inspired her hilarious and heart-warming books.

From an embarrassing encounter with a Beatle to being dramatically rescued by a Mississippi motorcycle cop, Suzan will reveal how she turned her true life experiences into critically acclaimed fiction novels published by HarperCollins.

Suzan, who also writes a monthly column for Cheshire Life Magazine, is a firm favourite at Nantwich Bookshop.

Suzan, who has lived in Cheshire with husband Noddy for more than 30 years, said: “I came to Nantwich to launch my debut novel ‘Shake It Up, Beverley’ a couple of years ago and had a fantastic time with a lovely audience.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back again and delighted to be part of the amazing Jazz Festival entertainment.”

‘Shake It Up, Beverley’ tells the story of a Beatles-mad single mum who gets herself into all sorts of trouble when she tries internet dating.

Suzan said: “At one point poor Bev discovers her antics are being discussed on a daytime TV talk show, as I used to be the Executive Producer of ITV’s Loose Women I expect you can figure out where I got that idea!”

An eventful trip to Memphis inspired Suzan’s second book ‘Rock n’ Rose’ where a young girl heads to Memphis, Tennessee to solve a family mystery connected to Elvis.

Suzan said: “Some of the craziest things that happen to the main character in that book really did happen to me, and I’ll be going into more detail at Nantwich Bookshop. It’s going to be a fun evening!”

Tickets are £12 and include a copy of one of the books and a welcome drink.

Call Nantwich Bookshop and Coffee Lounge on 01270 611665 or email [email protected] to book your place.