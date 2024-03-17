Organisers of Nantwich Town’s “Easter Cup” kids football tournament are appealing for potential sponsors to come forward, writes Jonathan White.
The tournament takes place on Good Friday March 29 and Easter Saturday March 30 on the club’s new FIFA grade 3G pitch at the Swansway Stadium.
The tournament is already sold out and 80 teams will play 216 games over the two days.
U10s will play Friday morning (9am-12:30pm), U9s Friday afternoon (1-4:30pm), U8s Saturday morning (9am-12:30pm), and U7s Saturday afternoon (1-4:30pm).
The club are now looking for local businesses to sponsor the tournament and provide stalls, entertainment or other relevant services.
A spokesperson from Nantwich Town FC Community Football said: “Our Easter Cup follows our successful Christmas Cup and we’re delighted it’s at capacity with further teams on the waiting list.
“We’re seeing growth across all our phases and our new facilities have enabled us to deliver for our community. Our tournaments are becoming recognised as a place for children to have fun and develop.
“During the two days of the Easter Cup we expect in the region of 650 children to attend, each bringing parents, grandparents, siblings and supporters along.
“We’re a community football club and we want our community to benefit from our facilities and events, we’re delighted to have electrofit.co.uk & Running Bear (Nantwich) already attending.
“We’re keen to speak to other local business’ who share our values, wish to showcase their products/services and have a desire to support the wonderful community of Nantwich.”
For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/NTFCCommunity or email: [email protected]
