Councillors unveil plan for Nantwich Youth Arts Festival

Town councillors have unveiled early plans for a new Nantwich Youth Arts Festival.

And it’s hoped the idea will grow and become an “international” event in years to come.

Nantwich South ward Cllrs Geoff Smith and John Priest outlined the idea at the town council meeting on Thursday, and it was unanimously backed by other councillors.

Cllr Priest said: “Before Covid hit, the town held the “Schools Fest” each year which drew on a lot of the talents of our school children in the town.

“But at the moment there is very little focal point where that talent is able to be showcased.

“We want support to back an initiative to bring something like Schools Fest back and also in future years to give it an international dimension.

“We’ve had lots of informal discussions with people around the town and there is a lot of enthusiasm for this.”

The plan would be hold the festival towards the end of the summer school term, before schools finished for summer holidays, using venues like the Civic Hall, market hall, and outdoor open spaces.

“I grew up in Shrewsbury,” added Cllr Priest. “And there was something similar there every year. It could attract choirs, bands, orchestras all over Europe.”

Cllr Smith, who is a secondary school drama teacher, added: “It’s also about celebrating the history of the town, using all our amazing buildings and locations.

“We would create family-centric events, and it would fulfil the core objectives of the Nantwich Strategic Plan.

“The arts have been hit hard in schools, a lot of drama and music is gone, it’s been decimated.

“So we can bring something that will help young people celebrate the arts.”

Other councillors backed the idea. Cllr Adrian Heald suggested contacting Nantwich’s twin towns in Germany and Poland to involve them.

