Round-up: Crewe Regional Sunday league latest

George & Dragon moved to the top of the table in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division after a 6-0 win against Faddiley.
Their goals came from a Jordan Johnson hat-trick, two from Matt Birchall and one from Steve Hughes.
NHB are having a difficult season and they were well beaten by Betley.
The score was just 0-2 at half-time, but Betley ran riot in the second half to win 0-9.
Danny Lavalette and Dan Lomas each scored a hat-trick, with further goals from John Shufflebottom, Will Cooper and Jack Gater.
In Division One, the two bottom clubs met at Wistaston on a good playing surface and produced an entertaining game.
Kyle Gregory gave White Horse the lead, but the scores were level 1-1 at half time after Sean Heeps equalised with a well taken goal.
Rhys Bennett netted in the second half to give C & N Utd. a 2-1 victory.
It was semi-finals day in the Crewe FA Vase.
At Willaston, Ruskin Park had the better of the opening exchanges against Nantwich Pirates, and deservedly went ahead with a Ryan Tomkinson goal, but The Pirates had equalised by half time.
Ruskin Park went 2-1 up with a Luke Manning strike, but The Pirates came back to win 2-3 with goals from Mikey Truan (2) and Ryan Moss.
On Barony Park, Princes Feathers entertained Cheshire Cat, and probably started the game as slight favourites, having been in decent form of late.
The Cat were missing top goal scorer Sam Davenport, who was suspended.
However, it was Cheshire Cat who won 0-3 having been 0-2 ahead at half time.
Their goals came from Archie Angles, Joe Bulkeley and Alex Radcliffe.
(Images taken by Jonathan White)
