Bentley Motors named “Britain’s Most Admired” car maker

Bentley Motors in Crewe has been named Britain’s Most Admired Automotive Manufacturer in a vote by industry executives.

This year marks Bentley’s third number one position in the past five years.

The annual Most Admired Companies Study dates back more than 30 years and honours the best businesses throughout the country.

Bentley achieved number one position in a study of 250 leading British brands across 25 sectors.

Executives were asked to vote on 13 key criteria and Bentley placed number one in eight out of those 13 topics.

Bentley was commended in a number of categories, including: Quality of Products and Services, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Capacity to Innovate, Long-term Potential, Inspirational Leadership, Ability to Attract and Retain Talent and Competitiveness.

Bentley has an ambitious aim of achieving “sustainable luxury” as the British marque attempts to fulfil its goal of having a full battery-electric model range by 2030.

The Britain’s Most Admired Companies Study was established by Professor Mike Brown, a Fellow of the acclaimed Leeds Business School.

It is the nation’s longest-running survey of corporate reputation, with data going back to 1990.

Using responses from board-level representatives, analysts and city commentators, the study is a peer review of corporate reputation, as seen by a company’s closest critics – its competitors and financial influencers.

Reputation specialists, Echo Research manage the study, interviewing senior level respondents online and by telephone.