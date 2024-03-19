Free activities for children across Cheshire East in April

Everybody Health & Leisure in Cheshire East are to stage free gym and swim membership and free places on their multi activity days during the Easter holidays.

These are for children and young people in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.

The free places are being funded by Cheshire East Council as part of the Department for Education holiday activity and food programme (HAF).

There is Free Teen Membership for ages 14-16 which means young people can get unlimited access to Everybody’s gyms and swimming pools between April 1–30.

It includes personalised programme with a qualified instructor, and is available at 15 Everybody Leisure Centres including Crewe and Congleton.

There are also free funded Multi Activity Days for children aged 8-13. These are available at Crewe Lifestyle Centre, Congleton Leisure Centre and Macclesfield Leisure Centre.

The multi-activity days include activities such as swimming, football, benchball and more.

These will be held from 9am to 3.30pm each day, with drop off available from 8.45am at no extra cost.

Keith Rogers, Youth Participation & Talent Lead at Everybody Health & Leisure, said: “We are extremely proud to be able to offer these funded places again this year, during the Easter holidays and for the month of April.

“We know how important it is for children and young people to be active throughout the holiday periods as it has both mental and physical benefits.”

Douglas Hubbert, Business Development Manager at Cheshire East Council, added: “We are really pleased to have Everybody Health & Leisure onboard again, the teen offer is a great addition to their existing HAF programme, which is supporting young people to have fun, stay safe and keep active during April.”

To find out more about Everybody’s Free Teen Membership, visit: www.everybody.org.uk/membership-packages/free-teen-membership/ or their multi activity days at www.everybody.org.uk/what-we-offer/activities-for-kids/active-holidays/multi-activity-days/