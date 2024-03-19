19 hours ago
Nantwich dog brand welcomes Dragon’s Den star Paphitis

in Business March 19, 2024
Charlie + Co meet Theo Paphitis

A dog brand business in Nantwich welcomed their biggest backer for coffee – Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis.

Charlie + Co welcomed Theo to their outlet on Church Walk  in Nantwich after it won his Small Business Sunday competition in 2022.

It went on to win a funded stall at one of the UK’s biggest trade shows ‘Spring Fair’ through Theo’s SBS community.

Recently, he called in to Nantwich to visit the store and stayed for a coffee and a chat about business = and of course to meet Charlie himself!

The outlet in Nantwich offers customers a chance to have their dog groomed, as well as purchase doggy gifts and accessories. There is also a coffee shop.

It was launched back in 2020 by owners Rachael and Paul, who set out to create a new dog accessories brand.

It was named after their Cocker Spaniel, Charlie.

Charlie + Co owners with Paphitis outside store

small business winner charlie + co

