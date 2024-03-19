Nantwich firm Fabulosa agrees new deal with Appleby Westward

Nantwich fragrance brand Fabulosa have agreed a new deal which bosses say will increase the firm’s wide customer base.

The deal is with Appleby Westward, the South West-based SPAR retailer and wholesaler, which will be introducing a variety of Fabulosa’s products including kitchen, bathroom, and glass sprays.

It will distribute the range to its convenience retail partners, and stock them in Appleby Westward’s company-owned store estate of over 100 sites.

The latest move comes after listings were secured with grocery giant Asda for six additional lines.

Ricky Lee, sales director at Fabulosa, said: “We are continuing to focus heavily on supporting the wholesale and convenience channel with exciting, innovative, and sensationally fragranced Fabulosa products that consumers love.

“”There is huge potential for us to increase our presence in this market even further, and we are currently welcoming approaches from wholesale and cash and carry partners in the UK and Ireland.”

Fabulosa entered the marked in 2019 in a bid to change the perception of cleaning.

It has since introduced fragrance to alternative sectors including home fragrance (candles, wax melts and diffusers), shoe and trainer care, and personal (bath and body).

Fabulosa has a presence in European retail chains in 3,000 locations across France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, The Czech Republic, Austria and Italy.