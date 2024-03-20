Nantwich Food Festival set to wow crowds for 2024

The countdown to Nantwich Food Festival 2024 is underway with the three-day event now confirmed for Friday August 30, Saturday 31st and Sunday 1st September.

Festival exhibitor manager Julian Thompson revealed three quarters of available exhibitor spaces have already been booked.

And a new feature last year is to return – the Cookalong kitchen where locals were able to follow recipes, prepare cocktails and enjoy tastings under the expert guidance of local and celebrity chefs and mixologists.

The events will open for bookings in the summer.

Festival chef organiser Karen Young has also secured the names of top chefs to give demonstrations for 2024.

tells us “Nantwich Food Festival is unique in providing such a high quality event completely free to visitors, so I am thrilled to announce a start to the wonderful line-up of Celebrity Chefs who will be demonstrating this year.”

Chris Bavin (pictured) will be one of the chefs alongside regular attendee Nigel Brown.

Chris started his career in fresh produce by working with growers, supplying wholesale markets, first with flowers and plants and later moving to fruit and veg.

He first appeared on screen in BBC’s Eat Well For Less in 2013 and has since gone on to present eight series of the show.

He has also presented Tomorrow’s Food, The Truth About Meat, Food: Truth or Scare and Shop Well for the Planet, all for BBC One.

He appeared as a judge and the resident fruit & veg expert on three series of BBC’s Best Home Cook.

And he joined the presenting team on Channel 4’s Aldi’s Next Big Thing in 2022.

Festival bosses are also appealing for more volunteers to come forward to help the festival.

More information will be available in April, with the first Festival Volunteer event set for Tuesday 28th May 7pm.

If you want to get involved then find out more from Ana Martins, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at [email protected]