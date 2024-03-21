Families flock to Reaseheath College’s lambing weekend

Thousands of visitors enjoyed early spring-time experience when Reaseheath College in Nantwich opened its lambing sheds and zoo to the public.

The sell-out family event, a major draw to Nantwich for the past 27 years, saw 5,000 visitors from across the region flocking to the college over the two days.

Highlights included seeing young lambs gambolling alongside the ewes and learning first hand about the job of a shepherd.

Reaseheath’s Mini Zoo, one of the best at any educational institution in the country, was also open to the public.

Visitors were able to visit the college’s extensive animal collection which includes meerkats, lemurs, otters, birds of prey, companion animals, reptiles, amphibians and fish.

Activities at the zoo included educational talks by Reaseheath’s zoo keepers, and in particular the chance to learn more about the resident Ouessant sheep, a rare French heritage breed renowned for being the world’s smallest breed of sheep.

Families were also able to experience the college’s new immersive room and enjoy a local artisan market with a range of food outlets.

Nantwich resident Fiona Rose, visiting with husband James and daughters Millie, Keira and Isla, said: “This is a fantastic way for children to learn about agriculture and food production. It’s a great family day out and very good value.”

Megan Davies-Williams, aged 10, from Crewe, was enjoying her third visit to Reaseheath’s Lambing and Zoo Weekend.

“She said: “I really enjoy seeing the lambs and also the more unusual types of animals at the zoo.

“Each time I’ve been to Reaseheath I’ve learned something new.”

Reaseheath’s Event Manager Stephanie Owen added: “We had a fabulous lambing weekend and received great comments from visitors about how well organised the event has been and how friendly and welcoming our staff and students are.”

Reaseheath usually holds its lambing events over two weekends and features live lambing.

But this year’s event was limited to just one weekend and a later date due to a national virus affecting many flocks throughout the country.

The virus can lead to complications during lambing, so on welfare grounds the college’s ewes gave birth away from public view in quiet areas where they could be monitored by vets and experienced farm staff.

