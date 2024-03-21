15 hours ago
FEATURE: The latest truck crane technology

in Features & Lifestyle / Technology March 21, 2024
truck crane - pic under creative commons licence by Zinnsoldat

In 2024, to buy a mobile crane in the UK is not a problem, if you know how to choose a new truck crane according to the industry tasks that this special equipment should solve , designed to organise loading and unloading and installation and construction work.

Now the world manufacturers offer truck cranes with lifting capacity in the range of 14-1200 tonnes.

For standard, typical construction and installation works, a crane with a lifting capacity range of up to 25 tonnes is sufficient.

If we are talking about loading and unloading works in ports, logistic centres, construction of large infrastructure facilities (railways, highways, bridges, overpasses and others), crane units with lifting capacity over 25 t are used.

The main units of a truck crane
Conventionally, any crane installation, regardless of its lifting capacity, load moment, type, number of sections and maximum boom outreach, can be divided into:

● Swivelling part
● Non-swivelling part
● The slewing support unit (abbreviated as slewing support unit) is the connecting element between the slewing part and the non-swinging part

Truck crane technologies
At the moment, there are several latest technologies and innovations in the field of truck cranes, aimed at increasing efficiency, safety and usability. Here are some of them:

1. Hybrid and electric truck cranes: With increasing environmental awareness and a desire to reduce gas emissions, hybrid and electric powered truck cranes are becoming increasingly popular. They offer cleaner operation and often have higher efficiency.

2. Load management and automatic object recognition systems: These systems help to optimise load distribution and prevent the crane from overloading. They are also able to automatically recognise objects and obstacles in the working area, which reduces the risk of accidents.

3. Advanced control and monitoring systems: Modern truck cranes are usually equipped with advanced control and monitoring systems that provide the operator with more information about the crane’s condition, the environment and the lifting process.

4. Use of drones for inspection: In some cases, drones are being used to conduct inspections of truck cranes, which can quickly identify potential problems and increase the safety of operations.

5. Automatic navigation and positioning technologies: Some truck cranes are equipped with automatic navigation and
positioning systems, making the crane movement process more accurate and efficient.

These technologies help make truck cranes more efficient, safe and user-friendly, which is important for the construction and trucking industry.

(pic under creative commons licence by Zinnsoldat)

