15 hours ago
Historic Dorfold Hall in Nantwich put up for sale for £10.75 million
18 hours ago
Nantwich Food Festival set to wow crowds for 2024
3 days ago
Confusion over £750,000 Sect 106 money for Nantwich town centre
3 days ago
PIC SPECIAL: More than 1,200 take part in Nantwich 10K
3 days ago
Pear Tree primary school in Nantwich celebrates 21st birthday
banner-advert
banner-advert

REVIEW: Nantwich Players Youth Theatre – “The Visit”

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews March 21, 2024
Rules for Living - Nantwich Players Theatre (3)

This year’s production from the Youth Theatre at Nantwich Players is The Visit, a tragicomedy written by Friedrich Durrenmatt and directed by Ben Willis.

The Youth Theatre gave an exceptional performance and this production highlights the ability and talent of the young cast.

The town of Guellen is bankrupt, it’s factories are empty and the residents live in poverty and despair.

Its only hope is a former resident, a wealthy older woman who visits the town she grew up in.

She offers financial assistance, but only on the condition that they kill the man who wronged her years ago.

It’s a fascinating play to watch, and the grey, almost empty looking set design adds to the atmosphere and tension.

There are themes of justice and revenge, poverty, greed and temptation. The Visit highlights the morality of human nature and societal pressures.

The majority of the cast were doubled up on roles and delivered strong performances throughout the play.

Madeleine Dowson played a wonderfully vengeful Claire Zachanassian, seeking justice for the crime committed against her.

Sebastian Jamson-Smith was great as Alfred Ill, the highly respected shop keeper who falls from grace due to a decision made in his youth.

Other stand out performances came from Huw Sweet-Smith as the Mayor, Matilda Lewis-Morgan as the Schoolmistress and Daria Batley as the Police Inspector.

I enjoyed watching this production.

I’m in awe of the cast who gave a superb performance. Well done to everyone involved.

The visit is running at The Players Theatre until Saturday 23 March.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.