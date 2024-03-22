Bentley Motors CEO Adrian Hallmark leaves with immediate effect

Bentley Motors CEO Adrian Hallmark is leaving the Crewe-based firm with immediate effect and by mutual consent, the company has announced today.

Mr Hallmark is leaving by his own request, says the firm, and is preparing for new tasks “outside the Volkswagen Group”.

It’s reported in national newspapers today that he has been appointed as the new chief executive at Aston Martin.

Mr Hallmark took on the role of chairman and CEO of Bentley in February 2018.

During his time as CEO, new luxury models were launched and the aim was formed of making Bentley the most sustainable brand of luxury vehicles by 2030.

Prior to being CEO, between 1999 and 2005 Mr Hallmark was board member for sales and marketing at Bentley.

For 25 years he has worked at board level for international automotive companies in the United Kingdom, the USA and Asia.

Gernot Döllner, chairman of the executive board of Audi and responsible for the Progressive Brand Group, which includes Lamborghini, Bentley and Ducati, said: “Adrian Hallmark has achieved a great deal at Bentley.

“In his six years as chairman and CEO, he has made his mark on Bentley Motors, and along with his team in Crewe has successfully pushed ahead the development of the company.

“On the path to carbon-neutral electric vehicles in the luxury segment, he has taken important steps towards the long-term success of the company.

“I would like to thank Adrian Hallmark for his significant commitment over the last years and wish him well in his personal and professional future.”

Mr Hallmark said: “Bentley has had a great influence on me.

“To redefine luxury mobility for the future with such a strong brand is a task that I took on with full commitment and great pleasure.

“The time has now come for me to turn to new challenges. I would like to express warm thanks to the entire Bentley team for all that we have achieved together in the last few years.”

Bentley Motors said his successor will be announced in due course.