Nantwich Town Women lose last league match of season

Nantwich Town Women lost their final league game of the season 1-4 to AFC Crewe, writes Jonathan White.
Meg Rowley scored the only goal for the Dabbers as they were defeated in the final league fixture of the season in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
The defeat followed a recent fine run of victories in the league, Challenge Cup and Cheshire FA County Cup.
The result means the Dabbers finish in fourth place on 19 points after five wins, four draws and five losses.
They will now focus on their semi-finals in both the Challenge Cup and Cheshire FA County Cup.
Dan Mellor, Manager of Nantwich Town Women, said: “I think a little bit of complacency found its way into our play, we were a yard off the pace for the majority of it, didn’t get close enough at times and were punished by a striker playing at a level far below what she’s capable of.
“But look, I don’t want to dwell on one result or take anything away from the girls for what they’ve achieved this season.
“We had a very poor start and that’s on me, to turn it around and go on the run we have gone on is nothing short of phenomenal and the credit for that is down to the players attitude and application.
“The overall message is that I’m proud of the girls and the season we’ve had.
“Yes there’s regrets over the first few games which ultimately has resulted in us missing out on a top three.
“But since October, they’ve been flawless and we now turn our full attention on the two semi-finals we’re in and we’ll work harder than we’ve ever worked this week to ensure we give ourselves the best possible chance of lifting a trophy.”
They now face Runcorn Linnets FC Ladies away in the Cheshire FA County Cups semi-final on March 24 at 2pm.
Then they welcome Wirral United FC Women in the Challenge Cup semi-final on April 14 at 2pm at Swansway Stadium.
(Pics by Peter Robinson)
