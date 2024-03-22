Over-turned lorry blocked road in Nantwich

A lorry over-turned and blocked a busy road in Nantwich.

The incident happened shortly after 10am yesterday (March 21) on Main Road near to the entrance with Reaseheath College in Nantwich.

Fire crews were called out but the driver managed to free himself from the stranded vehicle.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “A call to an overturned lorry was attended by fire crews.

“Occupants of the vehicle were assessed by firefighters and their were reportedly no injuries.

“Fire crews made the vehicle safe before leaving the incident with the police to manage the traffic and await specialist recovery.”