Bentley Motors launches third Extraordinary Women programme

Bentley Motors has launched the third edition of its Extraordinary Women mentorship programme.

It’s aimed at encouraging and developing the next generation of young female leaders.

This year the initiative will involve students, universities and inspirational female pioneers from the UK and Qatar.

The mentorship programme is organised in collaboration with the University of Bath, Loughborough, Warwick and Manchester Metropolitan in the UK and the University of Doha for Science in Technology in Qatar.

The programme focuses on female students in engineering, design, technology, and business.

It was created and crafted to encourage women to explore a variety of career paths in the STEM and automotive sectors.

Eight students from the UK and Qatar will be selected to embark on the programme, which will culminate in a week-long visit to Bentley’s headquarters in South Cheshire.

This year Sara Davies MBE, founder and owner of Crafter’s Companion, joins the cohort of pioneering women and will mentor a student from the UK.

She is best known for her place on the BBC One show Dragons’ Den.

She said: “I love what Bentley is doing, celebrating the achievements of female talent; and most importantly supporting the growth of exceptional young females through their Extraordinary Woman initiative.

“I cannot wait to get started and meet the student I shall be personally mentoring.”

Karen Lange, Bentley’s Board Member for Human Resources, added: “It is a source of pride and inspiration to everyone within Bentley to see the Extraordinary Women programme going from strength to strength, as it enters its third year and expands to a fourth country.

“Our aim for this extraordinary initiative has been to build a legacy for young women and support the success of the next generation of future leaders, and with past participants progressing to undertake placements with Bentley, we are already witnessing the positive impact it is having.”

As part of its Beyond100 strategy, Bentley aims to become the most diverse luxury car company with colleagues as individual as its cars.