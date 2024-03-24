Crewe Regional Sunday League round-up

In today’s games in the Premier Division, Faddiley took the lead in their game against Sandbach Town with a Chris Robaszek free kick.
The visitors have found goals hard to come by this season, but they fought back well to win 1-4 with strikes from Connor Taylor, Jacob Swale, Nathan Harmston and Jake Tew.
George & Dragon consolidated their position at the top of the table with a 1-5 victory at Bunbury against NHB, who put up a good showing, with the score being just 1-2 with 15 minutes to go.
Ed Hulse netted for NHB. The George & Dragon goals came from Zac Billinge (2), Steven Hughes, Jordan Johnson and Robbie Hatton.
In Division One, Nantwich Pirates boosted their points tally and their goal difference with a 6-1 win against White Horse.
They led 5-1 at half time with Mikey Truan netting a hat trick, and his father, veteran Andy, providing 3 assists. Will Oakes also netted a hat trick, with the Horse goal coming from Ben Snee.
The much-postponed Round 2 game in the Presidents Cup between Princes Feathers and Willaston White Star finally took place.
The teams were level at 1-1 each after 90 minutes, with Kyle Bray netting for the home side, and Finn Noakes on target for The Star.
The game went straight to penalties and Willaston eventually triumphed 7-6.
Two of the quarter-finals in the Presidents Cup were also completed.
Winsford Over beat Raven Salvador 2-0 thanks to strikes from Jamie Rice and Kyle Cookson.
The condition of the pitches in both these fixtures at Knights Grange in Winsford again gave great cause for concern.
The game between Cooper Buckley and Betley finished at 2-2, with Copper Buckley winning 6-5 on penalty kicks.
Cooper Buckley made a dream start, with Jason McMullan netting from close range in the first minute.
Betley got back into the game, but their equaliser came in an unexpected fashion when the home goalkeeper failed to clear a backpass, allowing Mitch Weedall to run the ball into an empty net.
Cooper Buckley again went ahead with a goal from Luke Gillan before George Alcock netted for Betley to take the game to penalties.
