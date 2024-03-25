7 hours ago
Nantwich residents’ concerns over plans for 60ft telecoms tower
10 hours ago
Tributes paid after death of Nantwich referee Keith Curzon
1 day ago
Nantwich Town beat Mossley to record four straight league victories
3 days ago
Plan for 53 new homes and pub at Acton set to be refused by CEC
3 days ago
Cash-strapped CEC unveils “transformation” plan to save £100 million
banner-advert
banner-advert

Boughey Distribution to partner with Veterans into Logistics

in Business March 25, 2024
Boughey teams up with Veterans into Logistics

Nantwich firm Boughey Distribution has agreed a new partnership with nationwide charity Veterans into Logistics.

The charity places military veterans and recent members of the armed forces who have within the logistics industry.

Boughey and Veterans in Logistics will use Boughey’s in-house training team to prepare candidates for careers on the road or in the warehouse.

The Nantwich firm, with bases in Wardle and Shavington, is now a Bronze Patron of the charity.

It will open rolling vacancies to candidates from Veterans into Logistics and place newly qualified or less experienced drivers on a driver mentor scheme.

The Boughey Training Team will equip novice drivers with the skills to join the company on a permanent basis.

With the company’s recent expansion into Newcastle-under-Lyme, the firm will be recruiting new drivers, making the new partnership lucrative on both sides.

Boughey’s transport operations director Neil Trotter said: “We’re thrilled to be able to be in a position where we can help Veterans into Logistics.

“Veterans and ex-military servicemen and women are excellent team players and have many of the values Boughey holds highly.

“The work that Veterans into Logistics carries out is an inspiration to us and we are proud to support this fantastic programme.”

Darren Wright, co-founder of Veterans into Logistics, added: “It’s great to have such a fantastic company such as Boughey Distribution who believe in our mission and who also support ex-military personnel.”

(Pic: Neil Trotter and Alex Hall of Boughey (right) with General Manager, John Harker MBE (left) and Co-founder, Darren Wright (left) from Veterans into Logistics)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.