Nantwich residents’ concerns over plans for 60ft telecoms tower

Nantwich residents have voiced concerns over plans to install a 60ft high telecoms tower close to their homes.

The telecommunication mast is planned for land at TG Builders on Beam Heath Way just a few yards from residential properties on the other side of Middlewich Road.

Plans have been submitted to Cheshire East Council by Icon Tower Infrastructure Ltd (Icon Tower Infrastructure Ltd), based in Manchester.

It is for the “installation of a shareable telecommunication base station installation comprising a 20m lattice tower supporting up to 6 no antennas and up to 2 no dishes on a headframe, together with up to 5 no ground based cabinets, 1 no meter cabinet and ancillary development thereto including compound fencing”.

But residents who have received letters about the plan have voiced fears over the impact of the mast.

One said: “A small number of residents of Middlewich Road have received letters advising them of a planning application for a very prominent 20m high lattice tower with multiple antennas on the TG Builders merchant in Nantwich.

“We consider this will have a major impact on the visual aspect of the Barony area of Nantwich and adversely affect the residents of Middlewich Road.

“There has been no public consultation prior to the letter from Cheshire East.

“The wider population of Nantwich should be aware of this proposal.”

The developers say the proposal is essential to boost connectivity and 5G wi-fi in the area.

They expect mobile phone operators, rural wireless broadband providers and other networks to use the mast.

Icon Tower Ltd states: “The proposal is considered the most suitable option for both the operational needs to the clients and in terms of local planning policies and national planning policy guidance.”

Documents submitted also show other sites in and around Nantwich which were considered for the tower before deciding on this location.

Those sites included at Sainsburys, land near Kingsbourne, Nantwich Tennis Club at Alvaston, Nantwich Cricket Club off Whitehouse Lane, and a number of sites off the A51 Nantwich bypass.

View the full plans here https://planning.cheshireeast.gov.uk/applicationdetails.aspx?pr=24/1019N

Residents can send in their views on the plans to Cheshire East Council before April 17 2024.

