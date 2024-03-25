Tributes paid after death of Nantwich referee Keith Curzon

Football teams in the Crewe Regional Sunday League have paid tribute after the sudden death of popular referee Keith Curzon.
Keith, who was in his early 70s, lived in Nantwich and had been with the league since 2003.
All league matches this weekend held a minute’s applause in his memory.
The league secretary and both assistant secretaries were at Wistaston last weekend with Keith and spoke of their shock at his passing.
A league spokesperson said: “Keith was an excellent referee, fit, firm, and fair.
“He was always courteous and pleasant and was universally liked and respected.
“He had been due to referee the Cooper Buckley v Betley game on the Barony.
“The game went ahead with Des Evans in charge, and Mrs Curzon and other family members were present to observe the one minute of applause for Keith that was scheduled for all Regional League fixtures this weekend.
“Keith will be badly missed, and the league sends its sincere condolences to the Curzon family.”
(Image courtesy of Crewe Regional Sunday League)
