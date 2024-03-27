Dairy apprentices graduate from University Centre Reaseheath

Thirteen aspiring dairy professionals who have been studying at University Centre Reaseheath (UCR) in Nantwich have graduated at a ceremony held in Chester’s historic cathedral.

Members of Cohort 12 on UCR’s industry-focused Eden programme joined peers from the Faculty of Science, Business and Enterprise at the University of Chester for their graduation ceremony.

The Eden programme is a higher level education initiative, driven and supported by dairy companies, which upskills promising professionals in the sector.

Higher level learning allows those already in employment to continue in practical and academic study.

The graduates, who live and work throughout the UK, successfully completed a Foundation Degree in Dairy Technology on a block release basis at Reaseheath’s industry standard Food Centre.

The ceremony was attended by Reaseheath’s processing halls manager Mike Bennett, food centre manager Nick Blakemore and skills coach Robbie Goodridge.

Also there was Principal and CEO Marcus Clinton, Acting Dean of HE Sarah Hopkinson, Assistant Principal Sharon Yates, Food Innovation Programme Leader Dr Lisa Eden-Rump and Chair of Governors David Pearson MBE.

Following the ceremony, graduate Aaron Morgan was presented with the Meredydd David Award for Academic and Technical Excellence for his final year project.

His work focused on the practicality and potential benefits of installing a new bulk clean-in-place system at his company’s mozzarella factory in South Wales.

Clean-in-place (CIP) is an automated method of cleaning the interior surfaces of pipes, vessels, filters and fittings without the need to dismantle the equipment and is commonly used in the food and beverage industry.

Following Aaron’s research, his company installed a new CIP system which has significantly reduced cleaning downtime and in turn increased productivity.

Once fully realised, these and additional improvements are expected to return an additional £5,000,000 worth of revenue to the business.

For more about the Eden programme and its potential benefits to dairy businesses see: www.ucreaseheath.ac.uk/foundation-degree-in-dairy-technology-project-eden