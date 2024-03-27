LETTER: Flowers Lane traffic lights near Leighton Hospital

Dear Editor,

I managed to get some action following a complaint from a resident.

I wrote to Cheshire East Highways: “Flowers Lane, near Leighton Hospital is now closed, so could the traffic light for Flowers Lane be turned off to help traffic flow? Cars are taking ages to get through.”

I got no response.

I asked the new Chief Executive to intervene.

He replied: “The timings of the signalised junction for Flowers Lane, Middlewich Road and Eardswick Lane have been amended to provide maximum green time for the A530 Middlewich Road and a minimum green time for Flowers Lane. Unfortunately turning the signals off is not possible due to safety and traffic flow changes through the day and particularly at peak morning and evening times.

“Whilst Flowers Lane has been closed to through traffic there is still a single property which requires phasing to allow egress onto the A530.

“The current arrangement will remain in place while the works near Leighton Hospital entrance and the closure of Smithy Lane are completed. Once the new road is opened to the public there is an expectation that traffic flows on the A530 at the signalised junction will ease.

“The highway department are also reviewing options for modification of the vehicle detection system and signal controller settings to manage the new traffic flows through the junction once the major road works are completed.”

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leighton Parish Councillor