Nantwich Clinic team tackle Brighton Marathon for charity

in Charity news / Health / Human Interest / News March 27, 2024
Tom and Gill Fox Nantwich Clinic Brighton Marathon Chance Changing Lives

The Nantwich Clinic family are putting their best feet forward – by tackling the Brighton Marathon in aid of CHANCE Changing Lives.

Tom, Gill and Kate Fox will be running the marathon on the south coast on April 7.

They wanted to support the Crewe charity which is powered by volunteers and helps to combat homelessness and poverty with hope, help and a hot meal.

The Nantwich Clinic, a health and wellness hub based on Newcastle Road opposite Cheerbrook, has a long-standing relationship with CHANCE.

They have provided monthly podiatry care to its service users for a number of years.

CHANCE hopes to change lives and have created a community that’s coming together to give disadvantaged people a fighting chance.

The charity started in December 2017 as a small project to help people experiencing homelessness in Crewe.

It has become a registered charity that provides practical support at their community pantry and kitchen, a place of contact for endless advice and hope.

Tom, Gill and their daughter Kate have been training since the beginning of the year for the marathon.

You can show your support  visit here and help give people in need of a CHANCE

