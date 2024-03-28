1 day ago
LETTER: Support for national charity Living Streets

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion March 28, 2024
SATS - primary school - parents fines for absent pupils - primary school pupils and SATs exams

Dear Editor,
I am writing in support of national charity Living Streets’ call to see 60% of children walking to school by 2029.

Fewer than half of primary school aged children walk to school in England, this is a drop from 70% a generation ago.

When we design streets for children, we create places that work better for everyone.

Increased walking rates will reduce road casualties, improve health and air quality, reduce carbon emissions, and boost our economy. 

A combination of ambitious yet realistic targets, at least 10% of transport budgets spent on active travel, improved road safety in our neighbourhoods and empowering local authorities to make the right transport decisions, would go a long way to creating safer streets for children to walk and play.

I urge all political parties to ensure the walk to school is at the heart of their transport policy this election year.

The impact of this investment will also help tackle the current climate, economic and health crises.

Yours sincerely,

Nigel Merrony
Crewe

