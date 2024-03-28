Nantwich Players Studio to stage audition workshop

Nantwich Players Studio are inviting people to join their next audition workshop for ‘The Last of the Pelican Daughters’ by Wardrobe Ensemble, writes Jonathan White.

The audition workshop will take place on Sunday April 21 at Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane at 11am.

Joy wants a baby, Storm wants to be seen, Sage wants to be paid, Maya doesn’t want anyone to find out her secret and Granny’s in a wheelchair on day release.

Mum’s presence still seeps through the ceiling and the floors. The Pelican Daughters are home for the last time.

Characters in the production are:

Joy Pelican – the eldest child of Rosemary Pelican

Derren – her husband, from Swindon

Storm Pelican – the second-born child of Rosemary Pelican

Sage Pelican – the third-born child of Rosemary Pelican, an artist

Maya Pelican – the youngest daughter of Rosemary Pelican

Dodo – her life partner, American

Granny – old

Lara – her carer

Solicitor – Suzie Stephens of Stephen Stephens and Sons Solicitors

Luke – a difficult brother, the youngest child of Rosemary Pelican

(Characters Granny/Lara/Solicitor are multirole)

The play will be a collaborative piece and led by the actors.

“The Last of the Pelican Daughters” was a hit at Edinburgh Fringe festival combining fresh family drama with wit and comedy.

For further audition information, contact Catherine Acklam at [email protected]

‘The Last of the Pelican Daughters’ will take place from Thursday July 11 to Sunday July 14 at 7.45pm at The Players Theatre, Love Lane.

Tickets £8, available from Tuesday June 4, online: www.nantwichplayers.com, telephone: 01270 600727, in person at Nantwich Tourist Office.