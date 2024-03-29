South Cheshire Chamber back on course with golf event

Businesses are invited to form teams to take part in a golf tournament hosted by South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce.

The event, taking place at the prestigious Wychwood Park Hotel on May 7, will see teams of four drawn from across Cheshire compete for the Bentley Cup in an 18-hole round followed by dinner and networking.

Chamber events and marketing coordinator Dominic Hibbert said: “The annual golf tournament is returning to our events calendar after an absence of a number of years including the pandemic period.

“It’s back by popular demand and we expect a day of friendly rivalry and great banter against the scenic Wychwood backdrop.

“We aim to make this a memorable day of networking when business meets pleasure on the lush greens.

“It will be an opportunity for team-building in a fun setting followed by a post-game feast. Already we have several businesses signed up.”

Relaxed and informal networking is high on the Chamber agenda.

Events now also combine an opportunity to take time away from the office and enjoy the great outdoors.

A new and popular addition is ‘net-walking’ when businesses swap work shoes for trainers to take a brisk morning walk in local parks and places of interest. The most recent was at Aqueduct Marina.

Dominic added: “The Chamber is keen to support health and wellbeing. One way we can do this is by organising events which help businesses get out in green space.

“The benefits are well documented and we are planning more opportunities over the spring and summer months.”

For more information on the golf tournament and future events go to sccci.co.uk/events or email [email protected]