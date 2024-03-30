Nantwich Town earn point away at high-flying Runcorn Linnets

Nantwich Town’s unbeaten league run has continued after a hard fought point away at third-placed Runcorn Linnets on Good Friday.
The draw and point keeps the Dabbers in the hunt for a play-off place as they sit seventh in Northern Premier League West.
In a quiet start to the game, Sam Barratt had the first shot on target for the hosts which was comfortably saved by Ben Garratt in the Dabbers net.
Akil Raffie hit a free-kick wide on 26 minutes in a half of very few chances.
Runcorn should have taken the lead on 52 minutes when a shot by Welsh was cleared on the goal line and the follow up effort went wide.
Four minutes later a brilliant strike from Welsh cannoned off the post with Garratt left rooted.
Chances were at a premium once more but Nantwich went close late on when Kai Evans struck a fine curling effort that narrowly missed the right hand post.
Knapper than had a left foot shot well saved by Garratt in the 89th minute, and despite all the huff and puff from both teams neither could break the stalemate.
Dabbers manager Paul Carden said after: “To come here and to get a clean sheet and a point is a good result.”
(Images by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments