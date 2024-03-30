11 hours ago
Malbank School and Nantwich Town to launch new academy
13 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn point away at high-flying Runcorn Linnets
1 day ago
CEC to consult on “lane rental” plan to charge utility firms
3 days ago
A500 dualling in South Cheshire under review after HS2 cancellation
6 days ago
Nantwich residents’ concerns over plans for 60ft telecoms tower
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town earn point away at high-flying Runcorn Linnets

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport March 30, 2024
Second-half - Kai Evans attacks the goal (1)

Nantwich Town’s unbeaten league run has continued after a hard fought point away at third-placed Runcorn Linnets on Good Friday.

The draw and point keeps the Dabbers in the hunt for a play-off place as they sit seventh in Northern Premier League West.

In a quiet start to the game, Sam Barratt had the first shot on target for the hosts which was comfortably saved by Ben Garratt in the Dabbers net.

Akil Raffie hit a free-kick wide on 26 minutes in a half of very few chances.

Runcorn should have taken the lead on 52 minutes when a shot by Welsh was cleared on the goal line and the follow up effort went wide.

Four minutes later a brilliant strike from Welsh cannoned off the post with Garratt left rooted.

Chances were at a premium once more but Nantwich went close late on when Kai Evans struck a fine curling effort that narrowly missed the right hand post.

Knapper than had a left foot shot well saved by Garratt in the 89th minute, and despite all the huff and puff from both teams neither could break the stalemate.

Dabbers manager Paul Carden said after: “To come here and to get a clean sheet and a point is a good result.”

(Images by Jonathan White)

First-half - Akiel Raffie free-kick v Runcorn Linnets

Runcorn Linnets - Second-half - Callum Saunders eyes the ball (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.