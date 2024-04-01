George & Dragon beat Willaston in Presidents Cup quarters

George and Dragon continued their winning streak with a 4-0 victory over Willaston WS in the quarter-final of the Presidents Cup.
An own goal was supplemented by goals by Matthew Birchall, Jaymie Roberts and Steven Hughes.
Also in the Presidents Cup, Nantwich Pirates saw off Ruskin Park with a 5-1 Victory at the Barony.
The home side were leading 2-0 before Ruskin attempted to mount a comeback with a goal from Ben Ruddock.
However, Pirates were able to stabilise, and a late surge of goals secured the victory.
Joey Hilton scored a hat-trick for the Pirates and Will Oakes added a brace to his impressive tally.
The draw for the semi-finals of the Presidents Cup will take place at the April meeting.
Teams involved will be Cooper Buckley, George & Dragon, Winsford Over 3 and Nantwich Pirates.
In the Premier Division, Betley’s performance was branded the best of the season so far.
In a 5-0 Victory over Sandbach Town, John Hancock, Joe Allcock and Tom Royle all scored.
The final goal was scored by Paul Ashley, who is 48 years young.
Winsford over 3 and AFC Dishers was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The match between Raven Salvador and Audlem was not played as the home team were unable to field a team.
As per league rules, this will result in a 0-0 Walkover win for Audlem.
Elsewhere in Division One, 10-man Cheshire Cat fought valiantly but were unable to prevent White Horse from completing the league double on the home side in a 2-4 victory.
Will Simcock scored a brace, including a penalty, Horse’s second spot kick after the first one was missed.
Also on the score sheet were Jake Harding and Jake Foster, who scored his first goal for the club.
