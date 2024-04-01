Manchester Arena bomb survivor to give talk at Nantwich Bookshop

A survivor from the Manchester Arena terrorist attack is to give a talk in Nantwich on how he climbed Kilimanjaro in a wheelchair, writes Jonathan White.

Martin Hibbert will discuss his book “Top of the World: Surviving the Manchester Bombing to Scale Kilimanjaro in a Wheelchair” at Nantwich Bookshop on High Street on May 2.

Martin was left paralysed from the waist down by the Manchester Arena bombing which killed 22 people in May 2017.

His teenage daughter Eve was one of the 940 injured, in Eve’s case, gravely.

The dad, from Bolton, has since become a leading campaigner for victims of the atrocity and those with spinal cord injuries.

Determined to make a difference he took on the ultimate challenge, scaling Kilimanjaro in a wheelchair and becoming only the second paraplegic to do so.

He raised million pounds for charity.

Martin reached the summit on June 13 2022, and said at the time: “I’ve often wondered why I was saved. Now I know why. It was for this moment.”

Denise Lawson, Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “We have had many authors visit with us over the years.

“But I think Martin is going to be one of those events that will be remembered for a very long time.

“We are really looking forward to meeting him and hearing what sounds like an incredible journey.”

Doors for his talk open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Tickets are £15 single and £20 for a double, including a copy of the book and arrival drink.

To reserve a ticket call 01270 611665, email: [email protected] or visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge at 46 High Street.