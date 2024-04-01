Organisers of Audlem “Party on the Park” to mark 25th anniversary

Organisers of the annual “Audlem Party on the Park” will mark their 25th anniversary with this year’s concert on Saturday June 29.

This year the headline act is Calling Planet Earth – a New Romantic Symphony that goes on a journey through the memorable “electrifying 80s” era.

They feature songs from artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, The Human League, Ultravox, Tears For Fears, Depeche Mode, OMD, Japan, ABC, Soft Cell and many more.

The show also features support act Gambler, by public demand.

Completing the line-up is compere Dave Johnson of Blue Sky Radio.

A spokesperson for organisers Audlem Special Events Team (ASET) said: “To celebrate its 25th anniversary this year Audlem Special Events Team is excited to welcome the renowned “Calling Planet Earth” as part of their UK tour.

“Last year was a complete sell-out, so don’t leave it too late to buy your tickets to ensure you can enjoy the party of all parties… with an even bigger dance floor!”

Early bird tickets (available until Saturday June 22 inclusive):

-Adult £20

-Child (5-15 years inclusive) £10

-Family (2 adults/2 children) £55

-All gazebo plots sold.

Regular ticket prices (from Sunday 23rd June inclusive):

-Adult £25

-Child (5-15 years inclusive) £13

-Family (2 adults/2 children) £65.

No tickets will be available on the day.

Tickets are available from Williams of Audlem (cash only) on Shropshire Street, or order by email [email protected] or call 07708354135.

ASET consists of nine local residents and an army of volunteers, who organise two major annual village events every year.

Contact ASET to help with events. Call 07708354135 or email [email protected]

(Aerial image courtesy of Jonathan White)