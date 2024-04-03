Nantwich Town hosts successful Easter kids tournament

Nantwich Town’s annual ‘Easter Cup’ kids football tournament was a roaring success over the Easter weekend, writes Jonathan White.
It took place on Good Friday and Easter Saturday on the new FIFA grade 3G pitch at the Swansway Stadium.
Teams from U7s through to U10s played, and there were 216 matches in total played on a six-a-side basis with 12-minute group games.
Teams progressed into either a Champions League or Europa League format.
Around 160 children in the finals enjoyed a tunnel entrance experience with Champions League music playing over the public address system.
The tournament was sold-out with 80 teams, 216 matches, eight winners trophies, 160 medals and up to 800 boys and girls playing football.
Lyndon Wain, Nantwich Town FC Community Development Manager, said: “Our Easter Cup built on the success of our Christmas Cup with even more children being able to enjoy our facilities.
“We’re delighted with the amount of local teams who support us but we also welcomed teams from further afield such as Liverpool, Manchester, North Wales and the Midlands which demonstrates our tournaments and facilities are being recognised as some of the best in the area.
“Planning is already underway for our Summer Euro 2024 Inspired Cup which we’re hoping will be our biggest and best yet!
“We’re keen to work with local businesses to promote everything our town has to offer and would love to secure a number of stalls/demos and sponsorship for our Summer Cup (13/14th July 2024).
“Running these events takes a lot time, effort and commitment from our volunteers so we would like to express our sincere thanks to all those who gave up their Easter weekend to facilitate a fantastic event.”
The tournament was organised by Nantwich Town FC Community Football and sponsored by Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA), CCL Training (First Aid) & Little Lady Parties (Children’s Pamper Parties).
(Easter Cup photos by Jonathan White; Nantwich Town U8 Titans photo by ‘snappity snap snap’)
Recent Comments