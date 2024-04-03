New baby bereavement unit officially opens at Leighton Hospital

A new purpose-built baby bereavement suite named the “Meadow Suite” has officially opened at Leighton Hospital.

£100,000 was raised through a fundraising appeal called “Lost Little Ones” which was launched by Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity (MCH Charity) in 2019.

Part of the development has been funded by Robertson Construction which is currently working on other projects at the Leighton Hospital site.

The suite allows parents to stay together with their baby to make memories which need to last a lifetime in a comfortable, non-clinical environment.

The suite also has an outside courtyard space where families can spend quiet time and a separate entrance and exit with a dedicated parking space.

As part of the design, MCH Charity arts manager Dr Deborah Riding commissioned an art project which involved bereaved parents working with a professional artist to co-create bespoke wallpapers, window manifestations and framed pieces which feature throughout the suite.

Emma Robertson, Head of MCH Charity, said: “The official launch of the suite was the culmination of a project that started in 2019 and took huge effort, energy and passion from the charity team, our local communities, our NHS staff, Robertson Construction, and bereaved parents.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved, and although I wish this was something that wasn’t needed, we know that it will make a real difference to those bereaved families who will use the suite to make memories with their babies which will need to last a lifetime.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved in raising the money to create the suite, your generosity has enabled us to change the way that bereaved parents and their families are supported throughout their darkest days.”

Dirk Pittaway, regional managing director of Robertson Construction North West, said: “One of our aims is to leave a lasting legacy associated with the projects that we undertake, and when we understood the significant impact our support would have for this project, we were more than happy to become involved.

“We reached out to our supply chain partners who were able to further enhance our efforts and together, we have been able to bring the vision of the Meadow Suite to reality.

“Being a family business, we have family values at our core, and we support one another in the same way.

“A number of our colleagues understand first-hand the importance of this suite and the difference that it will make to families and the maternity team at the hospital, we are proud to be able to support the Trust this way.”

A short film which explains the project and shows the different elements of the suite can be viewed on the MCH Charity website https://mchcharity.org/appeals/lost-little-ones/