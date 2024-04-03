Thousands enjoy another Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival

Tens of thousands of revellers packed in to Nantwich town centre over the Easter weekend to enjoy another Jazz, Blues and Music Festival.

And despite the numbers and the amount of alcohol consumed, police say there were just a small number of incidents involving assault and possession of drugs.

Dozens of venues around the town were involved in the festival, while other venues put on their own independent live music entertainment to coincide.

Pubs and clubs were packed out from Thursday night to Easter Monday.

Cheshire Police said a small number of assaults and public order incidents occurred throughout the event.

There were also 19 positive stop searches with drugs found on each occasion.

A spokesperson for the police added: “The assaults are being investigated by a combination of CID and the beat management team at Nantwich and offenders where identified will be brought to justice.

“There were 19 positive stop searches through the event, all for drugs.

“A number of those offenders have already been prosecuted by police and a number will be prosecuted over the coming weeks.”

Organisers of the festival said it had been a “resounding success”.

“What a year it’s been at the Nantwich Jazz Festival. With 15 amazing official venues, over 140 talented bands, and a town bustling with joyous visitors, we can proudly say that this year’s festival was an absolute triumph!

“We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to each of you who joined us in celebrating the magic of live music.

“Your enthusiasm and support added incredible energy to the event, making it unforgettable.

“A special shout out to our fantastic official venues, sponsors, and partners whose unwavering dedication and collaboration made this year’s festival possible. We couldn’t have done it without you.

“As the curtains close on this year’s festivities, we’re already counting down the days until we can reunite again.

“The Nantwich Jazz Festival wouldn’t be the same without each and every one of you, and we can’t wait to create more unforgettable memories together soon.”

(Images by Nantwich Events Photography)