Spitfires to take to the skies over Marbury Merry Days

A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is set to fly overhead during the Marbury Merry Days festival in May, writes Jonathan White.

The two-day traditional country fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday May 11-12.

The flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be on Sunday, and will feature two Supermarine Spitfires – the British single-seat fighter aircraft used by the RAF and other allies before, during, and after World War II.

The time of the flypast on the Sunday is not known but Marbury Merry Days is open from 12.30pm to around 4.30pm.

In previous years, Marbury Merry Days has had a BBMF flypast from a Hawker Hurricane and Supermarine Spitfire and an Avro Lancaster bomber.

A representative from Marbury Merry Days said: “We’ve been very fortunate in recent years to have flypasts by veteran WWII aircraft which add a special highlight to our fun-packed family weekend.

“We hope that all our visitors will enjoy the sight of two Spitfires flying low over St. Michael’s Church this year.”

Marbury Merry Days takes place next to St Michael & All Angels Parish Church and Marbury Big Mere, three miles from Wrenbury.

The main attraction this year is the American Civil War Society who on both days will re-enact civil war combat displays between the Union and the Confederacy, along with a living history village from this turbulent period in history.

Other attractions and events during the weekend include Pinxton Puppets, Grand Draw, Plant Stall, Sweet Stall & Cake Stall, Tombola, Bric-a-Brac & Book Stalls, Craft and Gift Fair, Side Shows & Refreshments; along with Glo*s Dance Troupe (Saturday), Maypole Dancing by Wrenbury School (Saturday), Wirral Pipe Band, Fun Dog Show (Sunday, entries on the day), Gun Dog Scurry, Cheshire Farm Ice Cream, Children’s Activity Area, Bouncy Castles, Model Flying Display, Floral Display in the Church, Trade Stands, Classic Cars & Vintage Tractors, Cygnet Bar, and Climbing Wall (Saturday).

Entrance prices: Adults £7.50, Under 16s £1 (free if with an adult). Free parking.

All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the St. Michael & All Angels Parish Church in Marbury.

For further information contact 01948 663087 / 07778 604470 or visit https://www.marburymerrydays.org/

(Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfires photo by Darren Harbar, other pics by Jonathan White)