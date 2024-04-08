Man jailed for drugs haul in County Lines swoop at Crewe station

A 37-year-old man has been jailed after he was caught with more than £150,000 of cannabis in a suitcase at Crewe railway station.

Jian-Hong Chen, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class B drug and was sentenced to a year in prison at Chester Crown Court.

The court heard how on February 28 Chen was spotted at Crewe station by plain-clothed British Transport Police officers conducting a County Lines patrol.

Chen was seen carrying a rucksack and wheeling a large suitcase and appeared confused and lost.

The officers approached Chen and identified themselves to him.

He told them he was going on holiday to Edinburgh but when asked about the suitcase Chen admitted he did not know the number lock combination to get unto it, despite him claiming it contained his clothes.

He was then searched and the case was found to contain a large laundry bag containing vacuum packed cannabis packages with a street value of £160k.

Investigating officer DC Karen Jennings said: “Our County Lines Taskforce operate everywhere and anywhere on the rail network.

“Many of these patrols are covert enabling our highly skilled officers to observe and approach anyone acting in a suspicious manner.

“These specialist units work every day 24/7 to disrupt criminality and drugs networks that use the railway to transport their illicit commodities.

“If you spot anything that seems suspicious as you travel on the railway, please report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”