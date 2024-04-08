Wet weather hits Crewe Regional Sunday leagues again

Another week of wet weather hit matches in the Crewe Regional Sunday leagues this weekend.
More games were postponed, adding to the strain that the league is currently under to fulfil its fixtures.
One game in the Division 1 Cup and two in the Premier Division were postponed on the day due to water-logging.
The Premier Division games should be played on a mid-week day in May while the Division 1 cup game will be pushed back to next week.
In the Division 1 Cup, White Horse enter the semi-finals of the competition for the third season running after beating Audlem at home 3-2.
A first half penalty from Kyle Gregory and goals from Zak Saadouni either side of half time were enough to see off Audlem’s second half fight back.
Audlem goals were scored by Kev Rodgers and Ben Walker. White Horse will travel to Ruskin Park in the first semi-final next week.
Also in the Division 1 Cup, Cheshire Cat came out on top against Nantwich Pirates in another barony derby.
Alex Radcliffe scored the only goal in a closely fought encounter which included a missed Pirates penalty.
Cheshire Cat will face the winner of Raven Salvador v Princes Feathers, so will need to wait another week to find out who their semi-final opponent will be.
The quarter-final in the Premier Division Cup game between Willaston WS and NHB needed penalties to decide who will face Betley on Wednesday April 17.
In a game that ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, Willaston came out on top in the shootout.
David Sidije scored in open play for Willaston and NHB’s goal was scored by Jimmy Studley.
