George & Dragon scoop FA Sunday Cup win over Winsford

George & Dragon won the final of the Crewe FA Sunday Cup beating Winsford Over 5-0 at the Cumberland Arena.
James Cain scored a braced, and other goals were scored by Matty Birchall, Zack Billinge and Robbie Hatton.
It was George & Dragon’s second piece of silverware in a week after sealing the Premier Division last weekend.
Three semi-finals were also played in midweek, and again George & Dragon progressed in the Presidents Cup.
They drew 2-2 with Cooper Buckley with Matt Birchall scoring two for the home side and Luke Gillan netting both goals for the visitors.
The tie went to penalty kicks with George & Dragon winning 3-2.
In the other semi-final, Premier Division Winsford Over Beat Division One Nantwich Pirates 2-0 with strikes from Thomas Stanton and Bjorn Hughes.
The Division One Cup semi-final between Raven Salvador and Cheshire Cat got off to a lively start when Raven Salvador netted after just two minutes.
Owen Porter ran on to an excellent through ball and finished clinically.
However, Cheshire Cat equalised within a minute with a header from Dan Mitchell.
The ball was scrambled away but referee Des Evans judged that it had crossed the goal line.
Raven Salvador took control from that point and led 3-1 at half time and 5-1 at full time.
Owen Porter added a second goal and Kevin Mbuti scored a hat-trick.
The Cheshire Cat cause was not helped when they had a player sent off.
With the season nearing its end, there were just two scheduled league fixtures.
In The Premier Division, Willaston White Star beat Faddiley 2-1.
The Star led 2-0 at half time with goals from Farrell Duncan and Corey Walton, and the Faddiley reply came from Dan Robinson.
In Division One, Princes Feathers continued their recent good form with a 2-5 victory at White Horse.
Dom Johnson scored twice for the Winsford based outfit, with further goals coming from Lewis Larkin, Alex Wilson and Brandon Howman.
The White Horse strikes were netted by Jake Foster and the seemingly ageless Paul Bowker.
