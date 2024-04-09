Controversial plan for 60ft telecoms tower in Nantwich is withdrawn

A plan to erect a 60ft telecoms mast on land just yards from family homes in Nantwich has been withdrawn by the applicant.

The telecommunication mast was planned for land at TG Builders on Beam Heath Way just a few yards from residential properties on the other side of Middlewich Road.

The proposal had been submitted to Cheshire East Council by Icon Tower Infrastructure Ltd (Icon Tower Infrastructure Ltd), based in Manchester.

Residents sent in letters of objection many citing the “unsightly” visual impact and fearing it could devalue residential properties.

Others also said not all residents had been consulted, and some question the potential health impacts of telecoms towers.

But it has emerged the applicants have now withdrawn those plans after dozens of residents objected to the plan.

One resident told us: “It is quite a relief and a win for common sense.

“Technological advancements are good, but technology should serve people without detracting from the natural or existing environment.

“No doubt the developers will rethink their plans and hopefully will engage with the community.

“I’m sure they can achieve their objectives with equipment which has much less visual impact.”

The developers initially said the proposal was essential to boost connectivity and 5G wi-fi in the area.

They expected mobile phone operators, rural wireless broadband providers and other networks to use the mast.

Initial planning documents submitted also show other sites in and around Nantwich which were considered for the tower.

Those sites included at Sainsburys, land near Kingsbourne, Nantwich Tennis Club at Alvaston, Nantwich Cricket Club off Whitehouse Lane, and a number of sites off the A51 Nantwich bypass.

